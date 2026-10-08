Miami-Dade firefighter meets teen she saved 15 years ago, who now hopes to become a firefighter

A Miami-Dade firefighter has been reunited with a young man whose life she helped save 15 years ago, and he says her rescue inspired him to become a firefighter.

Firefighter Mary Gavin said her rescue of George Montes Jr., then 2, stands out in her memory.

"This one in my career has been the only one where they survived," Gavin said. "I get emotional when… It was by the grace of God that day."

Gavin said she can still recall what she saw when she arrived at the scene.

"When we got there, the police were doing CPR," Gavin said.

Montes, now a high school senior, said he has no memory of that day. He said he learned the whole story only recently.

"I found out the whole story very recently. I wanna say this summer," Montes said.

The two met at a chapel, giving Montes a chance to meet one of the firefighters who he said brought his heartbeat back and saved his life.

"Seeing her just brought a smile to my face," Montes said.

Montes recognized Gavin during a speech and said her heroism inspired him to pursue firefighting.

"I looked at firefighting. It saved my life, it's the only reason I'm alive right now," Montes said.

Gavin said she is proud of his ambition.

"I was very surprised but happy. He will be the best firefighter," Gavin said.

Montes said becoming a firefighter is the best way to give back. He has already started preparing for his career and has earned his CPR certification.