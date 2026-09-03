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1 person hospitalized after car possibly hit by lightning near Miami-Dade Fire Rescue HQ in Doral

By
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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One person was hospitalized after their car was possibly hit by lightning near the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue training center headquarters in Doral.

MDFR confirmed that they received the call and that it occurred in the area near Northwest 41st Street and 93rd Court.

One person was transported to the hospital by ground. Their condition is currently unknown.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available. 

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