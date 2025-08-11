Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battle blaze at Sunny Isles hotel, authorities say

A fire Monday afternoon at the Newport Beachside Hotel and Resort in Sunny Isles was brought under control, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

MDFR said the blaze was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at the hotel, located on Collins Avenue and Northeast 163rd Street.

Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from an external garbage chute, authorities said.

The agency reported the fire appeared to be contained to the chute. Crews remained on scene to ventilate the structure and check each floor for possible extension.

There were no reports of any injuries during the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.