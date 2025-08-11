Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue battle blaze at Sunny Isles hotel, authorities say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A fire Monday afternoon at the Newport Beachside Hotel and Resort in Sunny Isles was brought under control, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

MDFR said the blaze was reported shortly after 2 p.m. at the hotel, located on Collins Avenue and Northeast 163rd Street.

Responding crews found heavy smoke coming from an external garbage chute, authorities said.

The agency reported the fire appeared to be contained to the chute. Crews remained on scene to ventilate the structure and check each floor for possible extension.

There were no reports of any injuries during the fire. 

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue