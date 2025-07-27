Injured baby dolphin recovering after found on rock jetty at Haulover Beach, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says

A baby dolphin is on the road to recovery after it was found hurt and had beached itself on the shores of Miami-Dade County late Saturday morning, officials said.

Just before 11:55 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Ocean Rescue lifeguards responded to reports of an injured baby dolphin that had beached itself on a rock jetty at Haulover Beach.

Upon arrival, lifeguards found the dolphin and saw it was unable to swim or right itself, and appeared to have been struck by a vessel. MDFR said one of its lifeguards was able to safely remove the dolphin from the rocks.

"Our lifeguard got a hold of the dolphin, removed it from the rocks, and the dolphin was then handed over to an officer from Florida Fish and Wildlife," said MDFR spokesperson Erika Benitez.

At this time, the dolphin is currently under the care of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, where MDFR said it hopes the dolphin will recover from its injuries and be released back into the wild.