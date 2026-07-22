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1 killed when vehicle bursts into flames following crash in northwest Miami-Dade, deputies say

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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An investigation is underway in northwest Maimi-Dade after a fiery crash left a man dead early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that just after 5:30 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 17th Avenue regarding a crash.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they said they found a single-vehicle crash that resulted in the vehicle catching fire.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene and extinguished the blaze, and the person inside, who was only identified as an adult man, was pronounced dead.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide detectives have assumed the investigation.

Because of the crash, MDSO said all lanes on Northwest 103rd Street from Northwest 17th Avenue to Northwest 21st Avenue were closed.

No other information was released.

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