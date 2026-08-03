Early voting in Miami-Dade begins Monday for August primary. Here's what you need to know

Early voting locations will be opening across Miami-Dade County on Monday morning ahead of the August primary, but voters can't just show up to any location at any time to cast their vote.

Some of the key races this year include the race for governor and U.S. senator.

The Florida primary is on Aug. 18, but early voting in Miami-Dade begins Monday and runs through Aug. 16.

Miami-Dade voters are reminded that if they wish to vote by mail, those ballots need to be requested by Aug. 6.

A sample ballot for the 2026 August primary can be found here.

When does early voting run in Miami-Dade?

Here are the dates and times for early voting in Miami-Dade:

Monday, Aug. 3 to Friday, Aug. 7: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10 to Friday, Aug. 14: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where are the early voting locations in Miami-Dade?

Here are the locations where Miami-Dade voters can vote early: