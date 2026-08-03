Early voting in Miami-Dade begins Monday for August primary. Here's what you need to know
Early voting locations will be opening across Miami-Dade County on Monday morning ahead of the August primary, but voters can't just show up to any location at any time to cast their vote.
Some of the key races this year include the race for governor and U.S. senator.
The Florida primary is on Aug. 18, but early voting in Miami-Dade begins Monday and runs through Aug. 16.
Miami-Dade voters are reminded that if they wish to vote by mail, those ballots need to be requested by Aug. 6.
A sample ballot for the 2026 August primary can be found here.
When does early voting run in Miami-Dade?
Here are the dates and times for early voting in Miami-Dade:
- Monday, Aug. 3 to Friday, Aug. 7: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 10 to Friday, Aug. 14: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 15 and Sunday, Aug. 16: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where are the early voting locations in Miami-Dade?
Here are the locations where Miami-Dade voters can vote early:
- Coral Gables Branch Library: 3443 Segovia Street, Coral Gables
- Coral Reef Branch Library: 9211 SW 152 Street, Miami
- Florida International University (Student Academic Success Center): 11200 SW 8th Street, Miami
- Hispanic Branch Library: 1398 SW 1st Street, 100, Miami
- Historic Garage: 3250 S Miami Avenue, Miami
- Homestead Community Center: 1601 N. Krome Avenue, Homestead
- John F. Kennedy Library: 190 West 49 Street, Hialeah
- Joseph Caleb Center: 5400 NW 22 Avenue, Building A, Miami
- Kendale Lakes Branch Library: 15205 SW 88 Street, Miami
- Kendall Branch Library: 9101 SW 97 Avenue, Miami
- Lemon City Branch Library: 430 NW 61 Street, Miami
- Miami Beach City Hall: 1700 Convention Center Drive, Miami Beach
- Miami Lakes Community Center: 15151 NW 82 Avenue, Miami Lakes
- North Dade Regional Library: 2455 NW 183 Street, Miami Gardens
- North Miami Public Library: 835 NW 132 Street, North Miami
- North Shore Branch Library: 7501 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach
- NE Dade-Aventura Branch Library: 2930 Aventura Boulevard, Aventura
- Office of the Supervisor of Elections: 2700 NW 87th Avenue, Doral
- Rebecca Sosa Multipurpose Facility: 1700 SW 62nd Avenue, West Miami
- South Dade Government Center: 10710 SW 211 Street, Miami
- Stephen P. Clark Government Center: 111 NW 1st Street, Miami
- West Kendall Regional Library: 10201 Hammocks Boulevard, Miami
- Westchester Regional Library: 9445 SW 24th Street, Miami