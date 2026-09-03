One of Miami-Dade's oldest Black schools faces uncertain future as district weighs school closures

Newly appointed Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Rafael Villalobos has temporarily paused the process of selecting schools for closure, giving families worried about potential closures a reprieve.

The district has lost approximately 15,000 students this school year. Officials attribute the decline to a combination of lower birth rates, private school vouchers, and families relocating due to the high cost of living or immigration enforcement.

One of the schools caught in the uncertainty is Paul L. Dunbar K-8 Academy in Miami's Overtown neighborhood. The school had been placed on a "reassessed" list, a label that has historically preceded closures.

Mekka Jeanty, a parent of a fourth grader at Dunbar, said the potential closure was a blow to a community that already lost an elementary school last year.

"The significance of the historical aspect of Dunbar, it holds value in our community," Jeanty said, noting that Dunbar is one of the oldest Black schools in Miami. "It's like, where does it stop for our kids?"

On his first day, Villalobos pledged to review every school on the reassessed list before making any decisions.

"I want to make sure that I take a deep dive into all of the schools that were on the reassessed list," Villalobos said. "I want to make sure that we have a proper set of research and communication."

Parents say they are encouraged, but the district cautioned the pause does not guarantee any school stays open. Enrollment numbers typically shift in the early weeks, and the district expects a more accurate count in October.

For now, Jeanty remains committed to advocating for the academy. "I feel hopeful knowing he's going to reassess everything," she said.