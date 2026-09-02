Miami-Dade County Public Schools new superintendent pauses over 2 dozen planned school closures pending review

On his first day leading Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Superintendent Rafael Villalobos announced a pause on proposed school closures and changes, saying he wants more time to review options and gather community feedback.

The decision affects more than two dozen schools that had been placed on a reassessment list as the district grapples with declining enrollment by the thousands.

Villalobos said he plans to conduct a thorough review before moving forward with any decisions.

"I want to make sure that I take a deep dive into all the schools that were on the reassessment list," Villalobos said. "I want to make sure that we have a proper set of research and communication."

The announcement was welcomed by families at Kendale Elementary School, where parents and students gathered Tuesday evening to advocate against potential changes. Many attendees wore "Save Kendale Elementary" shirts in a show of support for the school.

Former student Ayan Saeed spoke about what a potential closure would mean.

"There are a lot of memories that I have here, and it's very sad to see this situation unfold at my school," Saeed said.

The pause has given some parents hope, but uncertainty remains.

Jessica Miranda, whose son attends Kendale Elementary, said more changes would be hard on her family. Kendale is the fourth Miami-Dade school her son has attended.

"These are the things that are going to be impactful for our family and our students," Miranda said.

Villalobos made clear that reviewing underenrolled schools is still necessary.

"There are programs that are lacking, and ultimately students are suffering because they are not receiving them," he said.

Miranda said she plans to attend future community meetings to advocate for the school.

"For the first time, he feels happy in this school," she said. "The fact that we would have to change him again after what would be our fourth time changing him, that to me is concerning."

Villalobos said community meetings at schools on the reassessment list are expected to resume in late October as the district continues evaluating its options.