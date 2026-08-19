Man arrested in Puerto Rico in connection with June double homicide of Miami-Dade couple, MDSO says

MDSO found the bodies on June 19, 2026 in a rural area in southwest Miami-Dade. CBS News Miami

A man was arrested in Puerto Rico in connection with a June double homicide in southwest Miami-Dade, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Andres Gonzalez, 73, was taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals in the Southern District of Florida, the Marshals in Puerto Rico, and Puerto Rican authorities.

He is awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County on charges in connection with the double homicide of a Miami-Dade couple on June 19, after they were found dead in a rural area located at Southwest 209th Avenue and 168th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced both the man and woman, identified as Roger Arredondo Gonzalez, 61, and Esther Liontos, 58, dead.

An adult man was detained at the scene when it happened, but it is unknown if that is connected to this new arrest in any way.

Relatives who spoke with CBS News Miami in June off camera said they are struggling to understand who could have wanted to harm them.

An arrest report was not made available regarding Gonzalez's arrest, so his charges are unknown as of publication.

Officials have also not said how they believe the couple died.

