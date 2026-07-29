South Florida man punched, choked girlfriend and waterboarded her dog, threatening to kill them, officials say

A southwest Miami-Dade man was arrested Tuesday after deputies say he attacked his girlfriend and dog during two separate incidents at their home in July.

Kevin Anthony Monasterio, 24, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, battery, animal cruelty, and assault, according to his arrest report.

According to the arrest report, the alleged attacks happened on July 11 at the couple's home located along SW 129th Avenue and 203rd Lane. The document states that the couple had been dating for about a year and lived together.

Kevin Anthony Monasterio, 24, was arrested Tuesday for two incidents where he allegedly abused his girlfriend and her dog. Miami-Dade Corrections

The first incident started at around midnight with an argument about the victim's dog, the report said. Monasterio allegedly struck the dog with a closed fist and threw it against a wall.

The report goes on to say that when the victim intervened and put the dog in its crate, Monasterio turned on her, repeatedly punching her and placing both hands around her neck, squeezing until her breathing was impeded.

He then pushed her to the ground and straddled her, continuing to choke her and slam her body against the floor, according to the report.

After disengaging from the victim, Monasterio allegedly flipped the dog's crate over with the animal inside, threw the crate outside, and used a water hose to repeatedly spray the dog in the face, the report said.

The report also says that a second attack occurred at around 7 a.m. the same day after the victim woke up. According to the document, Monasterio began hitting the dog without provocation, then struck the victim with a closed fist, and again grabbed her by the neck with both hands, strangling her and impeding her breathing for a second time.

Before leaving the residence, Monasterio told the victim that if she left without telling him, he would kill her and the dog, the report states.

Once he left, the victim went to a family member's home and called police, according to the document. She sustained bruising to both sides of her neck and her upper arms, the report noted.

Monasterio was located by authorities on Tuesday and was taken to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office South District Station for further questioning. According to the arrest report, he denied all allegations. He was then transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Monasterio appeared in bond court Wednesday, where the judge set his total bond at $8,250 and issued a stay-away order from the victim. His lawyer said he will be posting bond, but he remains behind bars as of Wednesday evening.