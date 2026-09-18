Deputy opens fire after multiple dogs maul woman in northwest Miami-Dade, MDSO says

An investigation is underway in northwest Miami-Dade after deputies said a woman was critically injured when she was attacked by multiple dogs on Thursday.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the area of Northwest 145th Street and 11th Court around 6 p.m. regarding a woman who was being attacked by dogs.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman being treated by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and also observed multiple dogs in the front yard of a home.

Investigators said that deputies attempted to close and secure the gate in order to contain the dogs, and that's when one of them tried to attack a deputy.

That deputy, who wasn't identified, fired their service weapon.

The dogs fled in an unknown direction, and it's unknown if any of them were hit by gunfire.

Miami-Dade County Animal Services said four dogs were involved, but it's unknown if all four were involved in the incident. They were able to safely capture one of the dogs, which will remain in their custody during the investigation, and the search is continuing for the three other dogs.

The woman was rushed to a hospital in critical condition.