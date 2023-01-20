Miami-Dade detective, two others injured in Miami Gardens crash

MIAMI - Three people, including a Miami-Dade police officer, were injured in a violent crash early Friday morning in Miami Gardens.

According to police, an off-duty detective driving west on NW 183rd Street collided with a car heading east near NW 12th Avenue, near the Turnpike overpass.

The force of the impact sent one of the vehicles across the road, coming to rest near a traffic light pole. Both vehicles caught fire.

The detective and a woman in the other car, who had burns to their bodies, were taken to HCA Florida Aventura where they were listed as stable. The man driving the other car was treated on the scene for minor cuts and abrasions.