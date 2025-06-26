Miami-Dade deputy arrested on kidnapping, domestic violence charges in Broward County, BSO says

A Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested Thursday in Pompano Beach on multiple domestic violence-related charges, according to the Broward Sheriff's Office.

Terrance Dion Chester, 28, was taken into custody after deputies responded to a 911 call reporting an in-progress battery involving a man armed with a gun.

Witnesses directed law enforcement to a man outside the apartment complex, later identified as Chester.

Law enforcement reported Chester was carrying a loaded Glock 19 pistol in a holster at his front waistband as he was given commands to surrender.

BSO says that as commands were issued, Chester allegedly reached for the firearm but ultimately complied and was detained.

The weapon was loaded with 15 hollow-point rounds and one chambered round, BSO said.

Surveillance allegedly shows assault, weapon display

According to the arrest report, the victim said she and Chester have been in a romantic relationship for five years and share a two-year-old child. The two reportedly live together in the apartment where the incident occurred.

Authorities stated that the altercation began with an argument over financial matters. The victim stated that she left the apartment to de-escalate the situation, but Chester followed her outside. After initially grabbing her phone, Chester allegedly struck her in the head and then dragged her back toward their apartment by her hair.

Video surveillance provided by a neighbor appeared to show Chester punching the victim several times, pinning her against a fence, and continuing the assault as he forced her toward the apartment. Another clip reportedly showed Chester attempting to lift the victim from the ground before drawing his gun and holding it at his side.

Although the victim had no visible bruises, officers observed disheveled hair and grass on her clothing.

Chester declined to speak with investigators, according to the arrest report.

Chester relieved of duty following arrest

Chester is facing charges including kidnapping, battery and improper exhibition of a weapon. He was booked into the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail.

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz responded to the arrest in a written statement: "I am deeply troubled and angered by the arrest of one of my deputies on serious domestic related charges."

"This conduct is completely unacceptable and stands in direct violation of our values and the law. I want to make it absolutely clear; no one is above the law."

Chester, employed by the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office for five years, has been relieved of duty, according to the department.