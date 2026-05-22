Miami-Dade woman accused of performing dentistry without license inside home

A Miami-Dade woman was arrested after investigators said she was practicing dentistry without a license, and was performing those procedures from inside a home.

Maria Del Carmen Fontaine-Uliver Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, two undercover investigators made an appointment online for a dental procedure on Thursday.

When they went to the home and were sitting in a waiting room, they said they found a woman, who was identified as Maria Del Carmen Fontaine-Uliver, working inside someone's mouth, according to the arrest report.

The investigators said they heard the woman tell her patient that if she felt any pain or discomfort, she would provide anesthetic.

Upon hearing that, the investigaotrs detained Fontaine-Uliver and she told them that she was a dentist in Cuba.

She was charged with practicing dentistry without a license and was brought to jail.