Miami-Dade cracks down on DMV appointment scalpers

In Miami-Dade, scalping isn't limited to concert or sports tickets. A growing black market for driver's license appointments is costing residents both time and money, prompting local officials to take action.

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez revealed that a network of scalpers has been hoarding free DMV appointments and selling them for as much as $250.

Using bots, fake accounts and other tactics, these individuals manipulate the online booking system to secure large numbers of time slots, preventing legitimate customers from scheduling their visits.

"We know who they are and how they operate. We will not accept any appointment obtained through system abuse," Fernandez said in a statement.

"Our office is committed to ensuring that all residents have fair and equal access to services without interference from those seeking to exploit the system."

Though frustrating for residents, the practice is not currently illegal. However, Fernandez's office is working with the county and law enforcement to shut it down.

New ordinance targets illegal resale of appointments

A new ordinance, passed on first reading by the Miami-Dade Commission, aims to criminalize the resale of DMV appointments. If approved on its second reading on April 1, the law would make it illegal to sell or promote appointments without written consent from the Miami-Dade Tax Collector's Office.

Violators could face fines of up to $500 and up to 60 days in jail.

"When this ordinance passes, residents won't need to buy appointments that are free," Fernandez said.

The crackdown comes as Fernandez's office is in the process of taking over driver's license services at all nine Miami-Dade DMV offices. Two are already under its control.

Residents frustrated by long waits and appointment hoarding

CBS News Miami spoke with residents outside a DMV office at 3721 N.W. 7th St., where many had waited for hours, some even days, to be seen.

"It is not a good idea at all. I have been waiting in line for hours," said Lizzie Colindres.

Debbie Ruiz described her ordeal: "We got here at 10 a.m. on Monday and waited until 5 p.m. before they waived a white flag. I came back at 5 this morning and we are still waiting to see someone."

Maria Mancia said she was unable to book an appointment online. "I find that ridiculous. It is not fair to people who don't know it."

Abraham Guzman criticized the practice of selling appointments. "That is wrong. The institution has to have respect and if you do that, it can add to corruption."

Statewide efforts to stop appointment abuse

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) cancels about 1,000 fake appointments daily, a spokesperson said.

The agency is working to enhance its systems, using automated tools to identify and cancel bookings made by third-party brokers.

"FLHSMV is not responsible for appointments booked through third parties and cannot guarantee those appointments will be honored," the agency warned.

As officials ramp up efforts to shut down scalping operations, Fernandez remains committed to protecting residents from unfair and unethical practices.

"Right now, bad actors are exploiting the system and charging fees for something that should be free. These practices harm the community."