Miami-Dade County serves Miami Seaquarium with eviction notice

VIRGINIA KEY - Miami-Dade County has officially served the Dolphin Company, owner of the Miami Seaquarium, with a notice of eviction after the lease agreement officially ended on Sunday, April 21st.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Commissioner Raquel Regalado issued the following joint statement:

"The County continues to believe that the grounds to terminate the lease are still present in order to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the animals currently under their care."

"It is our hope that the Dolphin Company takes the necessary steps to vacate the premises, and to ensure that the transition is done in a safe and orderly manner, especially for the animals under their care."

"If they fail to do so, the County will move forward with the eviction process in court."

"The public and South Florida wants to see this place closed, and we're going to continue to show up until they stop putting animals through hell and relocate these animals to reputable facilities," said PETA activist Amanda Brody.

One animal that was relocated in December — Juliet the manatee — died Sunday morning at ZooTampa. Her cause of death is not yet known but she was taken from the Seaquarium after a federal inspection cited the park for neglect.

On Friday, The Dolphin Company filed a federal lawsuit, accusing the county of violating its lease agreement. In court documents, Seaquarium managers claimed animals inside the facility would die if they were forced out, and moving could start a negative ripple effect on local business and tourism in South Florida.