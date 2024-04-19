Miami Seaquarium owner files federal lawsuit against Miami-Dade County

MIAMI - Two days before the order to vacate the Virginia Key premises, the owner of the Miami Seaquarium announced Friday the filing of a federal lawsuit against Miami-Dade County.

Eduardo Albor, CEO of The Dolphin Company issued the following statement:

"As stewards of the Miami Seaquarium, part of The Dolphin Company's global family of parks, we are deeply committed to the more than 2,500 staff members that are responsible for the welfare of our marine inhabitants and the educational mission we proudly deliver in the communities we serve.

Filing this lawsuit against Miami-Dade County is a step we take with heavy hearts but clear minds, driven by our duty to protect our legacy and ensure our ability to continue making positive impacts on marine conservation.

We stand firm in our belief that with fair treatment and support from Miami-Dade County, we can overcome

the current challenges and emerge stronger, for the benefit of our community, our staff, and the animals we are dedicated to protecting, just like we do in all our parks."

Here's what the lawsuit alleges:

1. Unfair Regulatory Practices: The lawsuit alleges that Miami-Dade County has imposed regulations that unfairly target the operations of the Miami Seaquarium, hindering our ability to deliver on our mission of conservation and education for our community

2. Breach of Agreement: Miami-Dade County is accused of failing to honor agreements, affecting the Seaquarium's operational capabilities and future development plans, as managed by The Dolphin

Company.

3. Restrictive Zoning and Land Use Policies: The complaint outlines how restrictive zoning and land use

policies have been discriminatorily applied against the Seaquarium, unfairly limiting our efforts for

improvement and growth.

4. Economic Damages: The Dolphin Company seeks compensation for the economic damages incurred due to the county's actions, which have adversely affected the financial stability and expansion potential of the Miami Seaquarium.

5. Reputational Harm: The lawsuit includes allegations of actions taken by Miami-Dade County that have unjustly harmed the reputation of the Miami Seaquarium and staff members, under the stewardship of The Dolphin Company, affecting our standing in the community and conservation circles.