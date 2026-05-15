Miami Beach condo complex under a boil water order until Monday due to water main break

The City of Miami Beach issued a precautionary boil water order for one condominium complex after a water main break early Friday.

A water main broke around 3 a.m. Friday under Dade Boulevard and Prairie Avenue, near the Miami Beach Convention Center, according to a city spokesperson. City Public Works crews worked all day and late into the night to repair the break.

The city recommended in an email that affected residents boil tap water before using it, a spokesperson told CBS News Miami. The order is expected to remain in place until Monday.

The precautionary order forced several residents to order takeout, restaurant meals and water delivery.

"It's kind of a nuisance I guess," said Wendy Torres, who lives in the affected building.

Another resident, Mia Bojalad, said, "It's okay. We'll deal with it".

Torres, who keeps bottled water in her home because the island experiences significant storms, said she felt prepared.

"Let's just take precaution 'cause you just never know what the water can do to you," Torres said. "So, better to be safe than sorry."