Miami-Dade commemorates 48th MLK Day parade with unity and celebration

MIAMI - Thousands of people gathered in Miami-Dade for the 48th annual Martin Luther King Day Parade, a celebration of unity and reflection.

The event featured hundreds of participants marching, riding on floats, playing music and driving cars. The parade began at Northwest 54th Street and 7th Avenue and concluded at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park with a family festival.

Despite the chilly and rainy weather, attendees showed up in force, celebrating Dr. King's legacy and the progress inspired by his leadership.

Frank Tavernier, an activist with the Circle of Brotherhood, shared how the parade has been a lifelong tradition for him.

"It is something that brings me great joy. I've been doing this since I was a child. I grew up in Miami Gardens and my mother would wake me up early to bring me here to experience it," he said. Reflecting on Dr. King's legacy, Tavernier added, "He represents the opportunity to better ourselves, to see peace and to unite. Let us continue to work hard to set better examples."

For others, the parade was an emotional reminder of Dr. King's enduring impact. Dolores Small said, "He means everything. He brought everyone together across all races and he means so much to me and this community."

Terrisha Small expressed similar sentiments: "He's a monument in this community. If it weren't for him, we wouldn't have this today. He paved the way for all of us."

Many attendees echoed these thoughts, speaking about the profound influence of one of the nation's greatest civil rights leaders. Patrice Small reflected simply: "What did he mean to me? He was a dream."

Another attendee, who declined to give his name, remarked, "He paved the way for a lot of Black people."

Larry Johnson emphasized Dr. King's universal impact: "He helped Black people. He helped white people. He helped Cuban people. Dr. King meant a lot, not just to me but to this whole community."

The day's unity and shared reflection underscored Dr. King's vision of peace, equality and progress, brought to life by those who continue to honor his legacy.