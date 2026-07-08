Man arrested at Miami-Dade College North Campus for recording women in restrooms, deputies say

A man was arrested Tuesday night after two incidents of voyeurism at Miami-Dade College's North Campus, the Sheriff's Office said.

According to MDSO Sexual Crimes Unit investigators, two adult women reported separately that the man, identified by deputies as 31-year-old Rishard Trivell Parsons, recorded them while they were using the women's restrooms on campus. The women were only identified as a 28-year-old Black woman and a 60-year-old white woman by deputies.

Investigators also say that when the 60-year-old woman confronted Parsons, he pushed her, which caused her to fall and sustain a possible knee injury. He then fled the scene, with one of the women chasing after him and screaming for help.

With assistance of the Miami-Dade College Public Safety staff and a Good Samaritan, Parsons was detained at approximately 10:03 p.m. until MDSO deputies arrived on the scene.

31-year-old Rishard Trivell Parsons was arrested for recording two seperate women in the bathrooms on Miami Dade College's North Campus. Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami-Dade College issued a statement regarding Parson's arrest, confirming that he was not a student or employee of the school, that reads:

The safety and security of our campus community remain our highest priority. Miami Dade College has zero tolerance for conduct that threatens the safety, privacy, or well-being of our students, employees, and visitors. We are committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive environment for everyone.

Upon learning of reports involving inappropriate conduct by an individual who is not affiliated with the College at one of our campuses, the College immediately contacted law enforcement. Those efforts led to the prompt identification and arrest of the individual.

Parsons was taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center (TGK), where he faces charges of felony battery and two counts of voyeurism.

He appeared in bond court, where he was ordered to stay away from the victims and the campus. His bond was set at $21,500, with house arrest on a GPS monitor.