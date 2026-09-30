Miami-Dade issues 11 violations to car dealership after cars blocked sidewalks, streets

Miami-Dade County Code Compliance has issued 11 violations against a local car dealership and two adjacent properties following a CBS News Miami report on vehicles parked on sidewalks and blocking streets.

Neighbors along 22nd Avenue previously expressed frustration over vehicles from Miyo Y Tuyo car sales taking up sidewalk space and, in some cases, blocking a fire hydrant.

Although the dealership owner pledged last week to move the cars, a follow-up by CBS News Miami confirmed that the vehicles had been removed from the sidewalk.

"The neighbors in the community are applauding being able to turn properly without the restriction of the cars being so in the street," resident Zack said.

County inspectors cited the dealership and two neighboring properties used for vehicle storage during CBS News Miami's initial visit. Code compliance officials stated the dealership lacked a proper certificate of use from the county. Additional citations were issued for unauthorized vehicle storage without tags and the storage of a derelict vehicle.

Despite the cleared sidewalk, some residents report ongoing traffic disruptions. Neighbor Phillip recorded video earlier in the week showing what he believes are tractor-trailers delivering cars to the dealership while blocking residential driveways.

"You come out, you might not be able to come back in," Phillip said.

When CBS News Miami approached the dealership owner on the sidewalk, he recorded the news crew and declined to answer questions.

"I apply the fifth. I apply the fifth," the owner said.

Residents noted that the cleared sidewalks represent progress.

"You guys came out and told them what the problem was," Phillip said.

"We appreciate CBS Channel 4 for world-class service and ensuring this problem is taken care of at the root," Zack added.

Residents plan to request that the Florida Department of Transportation install signs prohibiting trucks on their street. County officials stated they will conduct follow-up inspections and begin issuing fines if the dealer fails to fix the violations.