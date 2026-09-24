Miami-Dade residents concerned by car dealership vehicles blocking homes, sidewalks

Neighbors in northwest Miami-Dade say they're frustrated with a used car dealership that they say is storing cars on sidewalks and even blocking homes.

Cars were parked over a sidewalk and in the way of a fire hydrant on Northwest 59th Street and 22nd Avenue. A neighbor named Zach says these are only some of the hazards he sees outside of the Mio Y Tuyo car sales lot.

"They conduct business like they're untouchable," Zach said.

Zach didn't want his last name used. He says sometimes the parked cars spill onto the street and make it harder to drive through.

"They should be considerate of the people that are driving around the corner," Zach said.

And two houses down, CBS News Miami cameras recorded video showing cars blocking the sidewalk outside a house. The owner of the car sales lot declined an on-camera interview, but says he stores extra cars there.

"The sidewalk is made for the people," Zach said. "The path. If someone needs to go into the streets to get around the car, subsequently they can get in an accident."

Neighbors tell CBS News Miami that they'll sometimes see cars stored outside their own houses, so some of them have nailed logs outside so cars won't park there.

Another neighbor, Phillip Davis, sent CBS News Miami a photo of what he says is a tractor-trailer unloading cars in front of his house.

"The driver said, 'Oh 10 or 15 minutes. No problem 10 or 15 minutes.' But I said, 'I'm trying to get into my driveway,'" Davis said.

CBS News Miami told the owner about the neighbors' gripes.

The owner said he would move the cars, and within minutes the sidewalk was open again outside the house. Cars were also being removed from the front of the shop.

CBS News Miami had reached out to Miami-Dade County about the cars, and a code compliance officer came within hours and took photos of the lot. But the cars were off the sidewalk by the house before officials arrived.

Zach said he doesn't believe the cars are gone for good.

"They moved them because the press was here," Zach said.

CBS News Miami has followed up with the county to see if they found any violation. CBS News Miami is still waiting on a response.