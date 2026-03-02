Miami-Dade church faces illegal dumping fears as county agrees to remove trash without fine

A South Florida church says it is pleading for mercy after piles of trash and furniture were repeatedly dumped on the sidewalk outside its building — an issue church leaders say happens every few months.

Initially, the county inspectors' response left leaders at Zion Seventh-day Adventist Church concerned about potential fines. But after speaking with CBS News Miami, Miami-Dade County's Solid Waste Management department said it would remove the debris without charging the church.

Along Northwest 12th Avenue, just east of Silver Blue Lake, someone has been ignoring posted "No Dumping" signs near the church property.

"(This is going to cost) $500 to $600 a month," said Louis Daphnis, who said the church has received warnings from Miami-Dade County.

He shared a photo of the most recent notice, which threatened a fine for a pile of trash, furniture, and a truck fuel tank dumped in the right-of-way along a paved driveway connecting Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 12th Court.

The building is currently under renovation and close to reopening, Daphnis said. With few members and little income, he worries about the financial strain.

Daphnis said every time inspectors find bulky items illegally dumped in the right-of-way, the church faces potential penalties.

"If we clean it, then next week, we're going to have them dump more stuff," Daphnis said.

However, a Miami-Dade County Solid Waste Management spokesperson told CBS News Miami the department has no record of issuing fines or citations related to the property since 2023.

The spokesperson said the department would remove the debris and confirmed the property is not considered an illegal dumping hotspot.

Under Section 15-5 of the Miami-Dade County Code, property owners are responsible for keeping their property — including adjacent rights-of-way, easements and alleys — free of uncontainerized solid waste. County officials noted that it is unlawful for an owner, manager, occupant or responsible party to allow solid waste to remain unless specifically authorized.

Miami-Dade County spends millions of dollars annually to clean up and prevent illegal dumping, according to the Solid Waste Management department.

Last week, investigators announced charges against a contractor accused of illegally dumping construction debris near Southwest 208th Avenue and Southwest 152nd Street. The suspect faces a felony littering charge, according to a Solid Waste Management press release and an arrest report from the Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office.

County officials said that type of case is what a special investigative task force targets. Still, under county law, property owners can be held responsible for removing bulky items dumped in residential right-of-ways.

In a statement, the department also offered tips to discourage illegal dumping, including limiting unauthorized access points, installing lighting or surveillance cameras and posting visible no-dumping signage.