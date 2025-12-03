Miami-Dade man arrested in child porn investigation after brother killed by deputies serving search warrant

The brother of a man shot and killed by sheriff's deputies in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday morning has been arrested and faces dozens of charges related to a child porn investigation.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said the incident began to unfold Tuesday morning while deputies were trying to serve a search warrant related to a yearlong investigation into child pornography and child abuse.

Those victims, according to officials, ranged in age from infancy to 6-years-old.

Cristian Barata Miami-Dade Corrections

Cristian Barata, the brother of the man who was killed, has since been arrested on 15 counts of possessing images of sexual performance of a child and 10 counts of promoting or attempting to promote the sexual performance of a child.

Just before 5:30 Tuesday morning, law enforcement arrived at the home on 102nd Place in Southwest Miami-Dade and tried to serve the search warrant related to the investigation.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said they were able to safely remove two adult and a child from the home. Moments later, an armed man confronted deputies at the door.

Family identified him as 21-year-old Christopher Barata, a TSA agent at Miami International Airport.

"Our deputies fired their service weapon," Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said. Christopher Barata died at the scene.

Family says they didn't keep weapons in home

The men's mother, speaking in Spanish, said: "They killed him. They killed him… My house was destroyed. Also, my life and my kids. They killed him."

The family allowed CBS News Miami inside the home, showing loving photos of Christopher and bullet holes from the shots that killed him. The stepfather claimed they do not keep weapons in the house, contradicting the deputies' account.

The investigation into the child exploitation case remains active.