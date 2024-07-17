Miami-Dade, Broward under heat advisory, afternoon storms form inland and move west

MIAMI - A heat advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward through 6 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures forecast to reach 105 to 110 degrees.

A heat advisory is issued by the National Weather Service when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours in Miami-Dade. An advisory is issued for Broward when a heat index of 107 degrees is expected for at least two hours.

Some wet weather moved across South Florida on Wednesday morning. The rain brought some relief to several neighborhoods in the morning, however, the storms will push inland and to the West Coast in the afternoon. We will see plenty of sunshine that will heat us to the low 90s.

Drier air will move in Thursday to lower the chance of rain with only spotty storms expected. We stay hot with high soaring to the low 90s and it will continue to feel like the triple-digits under mostly sunny skies.

Late week and into the weekend moisture will move in and increase the chance for more storms. Scattered storms will develop Friday, Saturday, and Sunday but the weekend is not expected to be a complete washout.

The tropics remain quiet and tropical development is not expected over the next seven days due to Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic helping to inhibit or disrupt tropical development.