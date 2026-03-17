3 Miami-Dade assistant sheriffs have been abruptly fired, the first significant shake-up of the past year

Three Assistant Miami-Dade Sheriffs have been removed from their positions, a significant shake-up in the office for the first time since Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz took office 14 months ago.

The removed assistant sheriffs are Eric Garcia, Shawn Browne, and Brian Rafky.

Garcia, of the Patrol Services unit, was a major assigned to the airport district with 26 years of service. Browne, who previously worked in investigative services, was assigned to the Courthouse Services bureau and had been with the Miami-Dade office for 31 years. Rafky will return to the rank of captain after serving in support services and as the commander of intelligence operations for Super Bowl 54. Rafky previously spoke on social media about the upcoming FIFA World Cup games at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Sheriff's Office released a statement thanking the men for their decades of service: "Effective law enforcement requires ongoing assessment and adjustments to enhance our mission and meet evolving demands. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office recognizes that leadership changes are not only routine but also essential for the success of public safety."

They did not comment on camera or provide a reason for the removals. CBS News Miami reached out to all three men through their work telephone numbers at MDSO headquarters, but so far, we have not heard back.