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Accidental shooting in southwest Miami-Dade leaves man in critical condition, MDSO says

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

/ CBS Miami

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A man was rushed to a hospital after being injured in an accidental shooting in southwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday morning, according to the sheriff's office.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Southwest 190th Street and 203rd Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound after his gun accidently discharged while he was handling it.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Air Rescue transported the unidentifed victim to JMH South Trauma Center in critical condition.

No other details were released.

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