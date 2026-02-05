Tourists arrested in Miami on drug charges moments before boarding Royal Caribbean cruise, MDSO says

Five passengers were arrested earlier this week for allegedly trying to board one of the largest cruise ships in the world with drugs in their luggage, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

The men were arrested by MDSO deputies on Sunday after trained security dogs at PortMiami's Terminal A flagged their luggage, according to their arrest reports.

The passengers were reportedly trying to board Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas for Atlantis Event's Symphony 2026, dubbed the "world's biggest gay festival at sea." The cruise was set to depart from Miami on Feb. 1 and returns on Feb. 8.

Who were the men and what drugs were found in their luggage

The men were identified as:

Joshua Jenkins, 39 from Takoma, WA

Brad Kloha, 41 from Nashville, TN

Adam Jones, 49 from Atlanta, GA

Hoi Le, 51 from San Francisco, CA

Joshua Eddy from Hollywood, CA

According to their arrest reports, the five men had their luggage flagged while Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) agents did the customary baggage checks.

All of their bags were taken in for further inspection, where they all were found to have several pill bags, which the officers tested afterwards. Those tests came back positive for ecstasy, methamphetamine, and/or ketamine, authorities said.

What they are being charged with

The men were then taken into custody with MDSO with the following charges:

Joshua Jenkins

Possession of controlled substance: MDMA (over 2 grams)

Brad Kloha

Trafficking more than 10 grams of ecstasy/MDMA



Possession of controlled substance: ketamine

Adam Jones

Trafficking more than 10 grams of ecstasy/MDMA

Hoi Le

Possession of controlled substance: ketamine



Trafficking more or less 14.9 grams of methamphetamine

Joshua Eddy

Trafficking more than 10 grams of MDMA



Possession of controlled substance: meth



Possession of controlled substance: ketamine



Possesion of controlled substance: GBL

It is unclear if the five men knew each other, but they and the drugs that were taken from CBP were given to local law enforcement for state/local prosecution, according to arrest records. The amount of drugs found in their suitcases did not reach the minimum limit for them to be tried on a federal level, according to their arrest affidavits.

The official website for the Atlantis Events says that the cruise would make stops in the Bahamas, Puerto Rico, and St. Maarten.