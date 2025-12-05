Miami cracks down on noisy construction after hours

People living near construction sites hoping for quieter nights could get their wish.

City managers plan to crack down on noisy, after‑hours construction. City code requires construction crews to get waivers from city staff to perform work outside regular hours.

Residents often complain that noisy construction is common late at night and early in the morning.

Memo outlines new restrictions on waivers

CBS News Miami obtained a memo sent to Miami City Manager Art Noriega and city staff by Chief of Infrastructure Asael Ace Marrero on Tuesday.

"Due to recent construction noise violations, effective immediately, (we) will be amending and re‑issuing all active noise waivers," the memo said.

It lists six limitations, including "no further approvals" given to vertical construction after 6 p.m. and orders to limit continuous noise waivers for mat pours only.

"All noise waivers will include a disclaimer that effective immediately all construction sites will be inspected by Building for noise mitigation compliance," the memo said. "Non‑compliance will result in immediate suspension/revocation of any approved noise waivers."

Commissioner backs tougher enforcement measures

Miami City Commissioner Damian Pardo, whose district includes downtown, supports limiting after‑hours construction noise.

"This is an issue that people can't live with," he said. "We've been looking at every possible model that every city's been using to try to deal with and crack down (on) noise violations. There's probably 11 or 12 items where we have now changed the regulations and are enforcing it differently."

Residents welcome limits on construction noise

Downtown residents support the change, too.

"I completely agree with the waivers," a downtown condo owner named Natalie said. "For me, having a toddler in downtown Miami hearing noise overnight was awful."

James Torres, president of the Downtown Neighbors' Alliance, hopes the crackdown works.

"I understand progress," Torres said. "100% I understand that. But if we were to take this type of setting of construction to Morningside to the Gables to Coconut Grove, any of those areas, it would be a scandal."

Inspectors to monitor sites for compliance

Enforcement will involve code and building inspectors monitoring construction together.