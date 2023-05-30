Miami continues to top other metro areas nationally in home-price increases

Miami continued to top other metro areas nationally in home-price increases in March when compared to last year, according to a new report released Tuesday.

The city remained atop the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices for the eighth consecutive month with a 7.7% year-over-year increase.

Miami was not the only South Florida city to appear on the list. Tampa was second overall, with a 4.8% increase, followed by Charlotte, North Carolina, according to the report.

Miami and Tampa were the only Florida markets included in the analysis.

The Southeast had the largest year-over-year increases while decreases were seen in the western U.S. in areas such as Seattle and San Francisco.

"One of the most interesting aspects of our report continues to lie in its stark regional differences," Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, said in a prepared statement.