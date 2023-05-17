Watch CBS News
Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's lawyers could be facing jail time
MIAMI - There are new developments in the federal civil suit against Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo. 

CBS News Miami's news partner, the Miami Herald is reporting Carollo's lawyers could be facing jail time after the judge found a picture from inside the courtroom in a filing made by Carollo's attorneys on Wednesday.  

Taking pictures inside federal courtrooms is against the law. 

It's unclear what the filing was about, but Carollo's lawyers have previously filed a number of mistrial requests, which the judge has denied.  

First published on May 17, 2023 / 4:50 PM

