Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo hits back in court

MIAMI - On Tuesday, Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo hit back against allegations that he used his power to harass two Little Havana business owners.

Carollo, who took the stand for a second day, is being sued by William Fuller and Martin Pinilla. They are the owners of the nightclub Ball and Chain.

They claim he retaliated against them because they supported a political rival by weaponizing police and code enforcement to harass them, causing their businesses to lose millions.

The plaintiff's attorney called Carollo, "The permit police" while questioning him.

Carollo fought back saying their code troubles began before he was even in office, that Fuller approached him before he was elected saying, "He complained to me very strongly against the city of Miami about how the city was harassing him."

"He told me that the city had shut down the first boutique hotel we were going to have in Little Havana."

He went on to to say, "he had told me they shut him down because it was an unsafe structure."

"He stated to me if I would commit to help him resolve those issues, if I was elected, he would support me."

The plaintiff's attorney finished questioning Carollo late Tuesday morning. His own lawyers then took over, allowing Carollo to defend himself.

Carollo is expected to be back on the stand Wednesday for a third day. There is no indication yet as to how long this trial will last.