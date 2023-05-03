Miami Commissioner Carollo denies in court targeting Little Havana property owners

MIAMI - Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo to the stand for a third day to defend his actions after allegations that he used his power to harass two Little Havana business owners.

Carollo is being sued in federal court by William Fuller and Martin Pinilla, they own the popular Ball & Chain bar and lounge along with several other properties.

In the federal lawsuit filed in 2018, the owners maintained that Carollo used his political influence in order to have the city's code enforcement, police, and fire departments harass businesses they run by shutting down events and slapping the merchants with violations.

The owners are alleging that the political harassment cost them millions in profits, and claim Carollo's actions stem from them supporting a political opponent of Carollo in 2017. They're suing for $2.5 million and going after punitive damages as well.

On the stand Wednesday, Carollo said as a commissioner he has a duty and right to address potential code violations in his district as well as complaints. He also denied targeting Fuller's properties.

On Tuesday, Carollo testified that code troubles began before he was even in office and that Fuller approached him before he was elected saying, "He complained to me very strongly against the city of Miami about how the city was harassing him."

There is no indication yet as to how long this trial will last.