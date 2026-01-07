Miami City Commissioner Ralph Rosado to speak about Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro at Wednesday news conference

City of Miami Commissioner Ralph Rosado will be holding a news conference on Wednesday to address the military action in Venezuela and the capture of former President Nicolás Maduro and his wife over the weekend.

Rosado is expected to address the significance of the developments for South Florida and the broader region.

In a news release, Rosado said that, for many in Miami's Venezuelan, Cuban and Nicaraguan communities, the operation that took place in Venezuela carries "deep historical and personal meaning."

"When leaders are credibly linked to corruption, narcotics trafficking and violence, accountability matters," Rosado said in a statement. "We have a responsibility to support and stand with our Venezuelan community as they pursue democracy, freedom and human rights – the kind of values that make our country great."

Rosado is also praising federal leadership in addressing the situation.

"We thank President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their leadership on matters of regional security and accountability," Rosado continued.

The press conference at Miami City Hall on Wednesday afternoon will reaffirm Miami's longstanding commitment to democracy, human rights and standing with communities shaped by the pursuit of freedom, Rosado added.

What happened in Venezuela and with Nicolás Maduro?

Former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were captured by U.S. military forces over the weekend and were brought to the United States to face narco-terrorism charges.

Both of them pleaded not guilty to their charges and remain in a Brooklyn facility after their court apearance.

President Donald Trump said in a weekend press conference that the U.S. would "run" Venezuela temporarily during the transition and "get the oil flowing."