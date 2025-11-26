Miami Central star wide receiver Brandon Kinsey is chasing history, hopes to take home Nat Moore Trophy

Miami Central Senior High has produced some of the greatest football players to ever emerge from Miami-Dade. Purdue commit and star wide receiver Brandon Kinsey is aiming to join that elite list.

Kinsey is looking to become the just the second Rocket ever to bring home the coveted Nat Moore Trophy. He's one of four finalists.

"It would mean everything to me," Kinsey said. "Seeing great players, like Bain, win, so I would want to follow their footsteps."

On the field, Kinsey is electric both with and without the ball in his hands.

"It lets me be me, I really just embraced it," Kinsey said of his passion for football.

He told CBS News Miami he's been playing all his life and calls himself a "dog" on the field.

He credits his dad for placing a football in his hand at a young age, sparking his love for the sport.

"First moment I would say, I was about 4 years old, and my dad rolled me a ball on Liberty City Park, and ever since, I never put it down," said Kinsey.

And one thing he also hopes to never put down: the 2025 Nat Moore Trophy.