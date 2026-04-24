Scattered showers return to South Florida with highs near 80 and hotter weekend ahead

Scattered showers are returning to parts of South Florida this Friday as a disturbance pulls in moisture from the Gulf, bringing a higher chance of rain along with warm, cloudy conditions.

The day is starting off comfortably, with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Afternoon highs are expected to climb to around 80 degrees, with passing showers and clouds moving through the region at times.

Along the coast, conditions have improved slightly as winds ease. The risk of rip currents has been downgraded from high to moderate along Atlantic beaches, but officials still urge beachgoers to use caution in the water. There are no current alerts or advisories for boaters across Atlantic or Florida Keys waters.

Meanwhile, the NEXT Weather team is continuing to monitor a wildfire burning in the Everglades in western Broward County. The fire has scorched about 9,600 acres and is now 95% contained.

Looking ahead, temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend. Highs are expected to reach the mid-80s on Saturday and the upper 80s by Sunday, with a chance for spotty showers.

Even hotter weather is forecast early next week, with highs nearing 90 degrees as rain chances decrease and sunshine becomes more dominant.