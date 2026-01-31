South Florida boy recovering after sparkler accident that caused severe burns

A 9-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital one month after suffering severe burns while playing with sparklers.

From his hospital bed, holding a teddy bear, Santiago Claudio recalled the moment his upper body caught fire.

"I was on fire. I was so hot," Santiago said.

Vitini Rammin, director of the Trauma and Burn Program at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, said Santiago suffered second- and third-degree burns to about 18% of his body. She said injuries that severe often require multiple surgeries, skin grafts and long hospital stays.

"They took skin from my leg, from my back to put it in my stomach," Santiago said.

Accident happened New Year's afternoon

Santiago has been hospitalized since Jan. 1. The accident did not happen at midnight on New Year's Day, but later that afternoon.

His mother said she was working at the time. Santiago was being watched by his brother, but went into the backyard with another child without telling anyone.

"He was lighting one of the sparklers for his cousin," she said. "Suddenly, a spark caught his T-shirt."

Santiago ran back into the house screaming that he was burning.

"It was so hard. I was so desperate," she said.

Ongoing surgeries and strict monitoring

Santiago has since undergone several surgeries and remains under strict medical supervision because of the risk of infection. Doctors say he is still vulnerable to germs and must be closely monitored.

Despite everything, Santiago is focused on one simple goal.

"I want to play with my dog," he said.

His dog, Bruno, has been waiting at home for him.

Hospital urges burn safety awareness

Santiago is expected to be released from the hospital on Monday.

Next week marks National Burn Awareness Week. Hospital officials say they treated more than 100 pediatric burn cases last year and hope Santiago's story serves as a warning to parents about the dangers of fireworks and sparklers, especially when children are unsupervised.