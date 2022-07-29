Watch CBS News
Miami Beach PD investigating Washington Avenue shooting

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI BEACH – The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting late Thursday night.

According to police, the shots were fired in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue.

Responding officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center. His condition is currently unknown.

No other details have been released.

If you have any info on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

