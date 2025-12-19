Miami Beach's iconic seashell menorah sidelined after decades of holiday tradition

A longtime Miami Beach resident spent months picking every shell to build a dreidel and a menorah that became a fixture of the city's Hanukkah celebration. But this year, the display will not return because it has deteriorated.

"This is the first time I see it, which is quite of a shock. More so than I ever thought," artist Roger Abramson said.

Creator sees damage for first time

The 91‑year‑old is seeing the shell dreidel and menorah he built more than 20 years ago for the first time since it was badly damaged.

"The menorah will have to be redone from the very beginning. I don't think it's repairable," said Abramson.

Since 2001, Abramson's dreidel and menorah have been part of the holiday celebration on Lincoln Road in Miami Beach, but years of transport and exposure have taken a toll.

Beloved display missing this year

This year, for the first time in more than two decades, Abramson's pride and joy will not be on display.

"It is so typical of Miami Beach. It was actually various religions and groups that would celebrate with the menorah because shells are non‑confrontational, and people were amused by the fact that someone would spend so much time," said Abramson.

Thousands of shells hand‑selected

Abramson hand‑picked 25,000 shells, each with its own story.

"On the dreidel, it says next year in Jerusalem, did you know that? Each of these are Hebrew letters," said Abramson.

During this year's Hanukkah celebration, another menorah has taken the place of Abramson's, which he says he built out of love.

Artist hopes for restoration next year

"I built it because I like to give to my family. I like to give to the community, and this is what I've done my entire life," said Abramson.

Abramson says he plans to speak with the city of Miami Beach about restoring the display to its original state, hopefully by next year — for the city, for visitors, and for his family.