Miami Beach mayor outlines Spring Break strategy, public safety gains in State of the City Address

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner used his State of the City address Wednesday night to highlight public safety gains and preview changes to the city's spring break strategy.

With spring break just weeks away, Meiner said the city's approach will largely mirror last year's effort to curb unruly crowds, though some refinements are in the works.

Miami Beach's spring break video campaign, which drew widespread attention in 2024 and 2025, was shown to attendees during the event.

Transportation also took center stage. Meiner said he plans to increase the city's focus on mobility, pointing to trolleys, bike lanes, pedestrian walkways and a new water taxi service. He said he intends to push for a resolution that would convert Ocean Drive into a fully pedestrian corridor.

During the speech, Meiner applauded first responders and noted what he called an 18% drop in major crimes over the last year.

"Miami Beach is a law-and-order city where public safety comes first, always," he said.

During a conversation with the press the mayor also addressed recent backlash after Miami Beach police officers visited the home of Raquel Pacheco, a local woman who posted a critical comment about him on Facebook. Pacheco recorded the encounter and shared the video to Facebook.

Meiner denied directing officers to her home.

"I had never heard any discussion about anyone going to her house," he said. "I did not ask for it. I did not direct it. I didn't even know it happened until after it happened."

He added that while this was the first time he forwarded a social media comment to the police chief, he has routinely shared messages and emails he believes pose threats to him or the Jewish community.

The Miami Beach Commission meets Thursday at 8:30 a.m., with spring break planning and the proposal to make Ocean Drive pedestrian-only listed among the items on the agenda.