Miami Beach police investigating shooting by off-duty officer early Wednesday morning

An investigation is underway in Miami Beach after police said an off-duty officer shot someone during an "incident" early Wednesday morning.

Few details have been released, but the Miami Beach Police Department said that officers responded to South Pointe Park, located at 1 Washington Avenue, just after 1 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.

According to the preliminary investigation, police said that the victim, an off-duty law enforcement officer, was involved in an "incident" during which a gun was fired and a subject was hit.

That subject was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition by the Miami Beach Fire Department.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now the lead investigative agency for the shooting, police said.

No other information was released and the incident remains under investigation.