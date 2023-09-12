Miami Beach police officer unhurt after being involved in minor morning crash
MIAMI -- A Miami Beach police officer was not hurt after being involved in a collision early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
The officer was involved in the crash while traveling eastbound and approaching the MacArthur Causeway just before the Biscayne Blvd exit, officials said
According to Miami Fire & Rescue, the officer was not hurt during the incident.
The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating.
