Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Beach police officer unhurt after being involved in minor morning crash

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -- A Miami Beach police officer was not hurt after being involved in a collision early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

The officer was involved in the crash while traveling eastbound and approaching the MacArthur Causeway just before the Biscayne Blvd exit, officials said

According to Miami Fire & Rescue, the officer was not hurt during the incident.

The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating.

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on September 12, 2023 / 1:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.