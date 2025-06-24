Miami Beach offers $1 per hour parking rate in July and August to help boost businesses

Miami Beach is giving visitors a break when it comes to parking in the city.

For the months of July and August, the city is implementing a flat $1-per-hour parking rate at municipal parking lots, garages and on-street parking throughout the city.

"With $1 hourly parking and incredible seasonal offerings like Miami Spa Month and Miami Spice, this is the perfect time to explore, unwind and savor all that Miami Beach has to offer," Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez said.

Not only does this help visitors, it's also good for local businesses in what has traditionally been one of the slowest periods of the year.

"Reducing parking costs is about boosting our local economy during the slower summer months," Mayor Steven Meiner said. "We are encouraging more activity in our commercial districts, helping our small businesses stay strong and grow."

Here's how it works

The parking discount is available exclusively through the ParkMobile app. To take advantage of the discounted rate, motorists must open the ParkMobile app and enter the zone number. A promo code unique to that parking zone will appear in a pop-up banner within the app. Users will only need to enter the code one time if they plan to keep their vehicle within any zone that shares the same hourly rate.

Users will receive up to three discounted hours per parking session and up to 45 discounted hours in total throughout the two-month promotional period.