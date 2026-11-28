Two people were critically injured and a suspected gunman was found dead Saturday afternoon following what Miami Beach police believe was a domestic violence incident and possible attempted murder-suicide at a condominium building on Ocean Drive.

Officers responded at approximately 12:09 p.m. to the Il Villaggio condominium at 1455 Ocean Drive, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound in the building's lobby.

Officers immediately rendered aid before the man was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical but stable condition.

According to police, the victim told investigators he was visiting a female friend inside the building when another man entered the condominium unit and opened fire on both of them.

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Authorities later located a critically injured woman and the suspected gunman, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the suspected shooter took his own life.

Emergency responders perform on-scene blood transfusion

Miami Beach police said members of the department's SWAT team, working alongside a fire department SWAT medic, immediately began administering a blood transfusion to the woman at the scene.

Authorities described the emergency intervention as historic, crediting first responders with giving the woman another chance at life.

However, police said the woman remains in critical condition and is fighting for her life.

Both victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center. Police said the male victim was able to speak with investigators, while the woman's condition was more severe.

"Our hearts break for both victims and their families, especially during the holiday season," police said.

Police believe shooting stemmed from domestic violence

Investigators believe all three individuals knew one another and that the woman and the suspected gunman had previously been romantically involved.

According to witness accounts, authorities believe both the woman and the suspected gunman lived at Il Villaggio.

Police described all three individuals as middle-aged but did not provide their exact ages.

Authorities characterized the shooting as an isolated incident.

The investigation remains active.