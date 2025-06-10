Miami Beach moves forward with plan to replace Bikini Hostel shelter with high-rise, park

A Miami Beach hostel currently serving as a shelter for more than 100 unhoused people could be demolished by the fall, after city commissioners advanced a development deal that would allow a high-rise and potential park to replace the site.

City of Miami Beach leaders held a special meeting to discuss the future of the Bikini Hostel, located on West Avenue, which has housed homeless residents since last November.

City officials told a developer during the meeting that if they purchased the hostel property across the street from their own project site at 1250 West Avenue, they could proceed with the planned high-rise.

"We're making sure this is in the best interest of our residents on Miami Beach and that's the only consideration," said Mayor Steven Meiner.

The developer would be required to clear the hostel of residents by September 15 and either convert the property into a $2 million park or hand it over to the city if the park is deemed unnecessary.

Homeless Trust blasts move, warns of mass displacement

The Miami-Dade Homeless Trust criticized the plan, warning it could displace more than 100 people currently residing at the hostel.

"Once it became convenient to close the Bikini Hostel and move the homeless that are sheltered there off the beach, they jumped to sell zoning in exchange for that," said Homeless Trust Chairman Ron Book.

Book also said Miami Beach is not doing enough to support regional homelessness solutions.

"Miami Beach is taking the position that they don't have a homeless problem and unlike the 33 other cities in Miami-Dade County, that they should shoulder any responsibility for helping to end homelessness in our community," he said.

City, hostel owners: Transition plan in place

Meiner defended the city's record on homelessness, stating, "Miami Beach is the only city in Miami-Dade County that offers a full-service homeless outreach team. You could walk in and get a range of services."

He added that the city wants assurance the Homeless Trust won't set up another shelter elsewhere in Miami Beach.

"To make sure we have comfort level that we have that the Homeless Trust is not going to turn around and do this in another location," Meiner said.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, the owners of the Bikini Hostel said they remain committed to avoiding forced displacement.

"Our clients… have remained committed to ensuring that no one forcibly displace the 150 previously unhoused individuals who have been welcomed by and currently reside, at the Bikini Hostel," attorney Courtney Caprio of Caldera Law said. "The owners… hope to use part of the proceeds to purchase a new facility that will continue to provide housing for those individuals and others experiencing hardship."

Next steps

The agreement is set to go before the Miami Beach City Commission for a second reading on June 25.