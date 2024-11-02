Over 50 homeless people living at Miami's Camillus House suddenly relocated to Miami Beach hostel, city officials say

MIAMI — More than 50 people experiencing homelessness were taken by bus from Camillus House in Miami and relocated to a hostel in Miami Beach on Friday night in a move that is raising questions.

The 53 people told CBS News Miami that they were told to get up and grab their stuff because they were leaving the center. The next thing they knew, a bus brought them to the Bikini Hostel in Miami Beach.

The City of Miami said the move was a result of negotiations between the city and Camillus House regarding the pricing of beds. A city spokesperson told CBS News Miami that the center wanted to double the price.

After not meeting deadline, the City of Miami said they partnered with the Homeless Trust to find adequate housing, which led them to be transported to the Bikini Hostel.

But, Miami Beach city leaders feel differently about the situation, claiming it was a political move after the removal of a homeless tax ballot measure.

"This is almost the weaponization of human beings and I think that's disgusting," said Miami Beach City Commissioner Kristen Rosen-Gonzalez. "I don't know who's going to be ultimately accountable for this but we feel — well, I feel — this is retaliation because we won the court case yesterday."

"How does anyone justify that a population that is at risk in need of services can be pulled out their support service and dropped off at a transit hostile for visitors with absolutely no resources available to them?" added Miami Beach Vice Mayor Alex Fernandez. "And, it's sad."

However, the City of Miami said it was not a political move.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.