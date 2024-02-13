Miami Beach details new measures to end Spring Break

MIAMI - With melee and murder on the streets of South Beach during previous spring breaks the city and police are saying enough! It's time to end Spring Break.

"We have been struggling with Spring Break for quite some time," said Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones. He said police and the city put together a solid plan. "Essentially we want to divorce ourselves from Spring Break," he said.

Miami Beach officials are meeting with businesses to explain what to expect during the month of March.

Some of the tough new measures include jacking up parking rates. they'll range from a $30 to $100 flat fee, the cost of towing for out-of-towners will be $516. There will be bag checks going on to the beach. Liquor stores will close at 8 pm.

There's also a comprehensive traffic plan that calls for closures, license plate readers, DUI checkpoints, all of which will cause big backups on the causeways. And the two busiest weekends in March Ocean Drive Sidewalk cafes will be closed.

"There goes 50% of everything for every business on Ocean Drive, it goes to 'why open?'" David Wallack said. He owns Mango's Tropical Cafe — which includes a sidewalk cafe.

"During Spring Break you could see yourself closed?" CBS News Miami's Ted Scouten asked. "I can. After 16 stampedes last year, I was so put off by it. Here I was pulling families and children behind my car to save them from getting hurt in a stampede," he recalled

His idea is to replace Spring Break with something better. "We need to be looking at great people on stage singing, a great concert that everyone wants to be at instead do 'don't go to Miami Beach in the middle of March.'" Wallack said.

The city will hold more events for businesses and residents to let them know what to expect. The big rollout of the whole plan is set for Thursday.