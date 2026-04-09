South Florida man accused of throwing another man from the 25th floor of a condo building, police say

An arrest has been made in a homicide investigation after Miami Beach Police Department officials said a man was thrown over a balcony from a condominium building.

The incident happened on Feb. 15, when the victim, identified as 35-year-old Justin Zelin, was thrown from a 25th-floor balcony at a building near 63rd Street and Collins Avenue, police said. Zelin was a biotech analyst and a graduate of Harvard University, according to his LinkedIn profile.

An arrest affidavit revealed that a 911 call Zelin made before his death led investigators to a suspect. In the affidavit, investigators noted that Zelin could be heard repeatedly telling someone named "Sasha" to get away and leave his home.

Police said "Sasha" was an alias used by 37-year-old Corey Hutterli. The dispatcher reported that Zelin stopped communicating, but sounds of a struggle could still be heard.

When officers arrived, they found Hutterli exiting the apartment, sweating and out of breath. He allegedly told officers that Zelin had "freaked out" and attacked him.

During a court appearance, Judge Mindy Glazer said Hutterli's DNA was found in blood on the balcony. Glazer also noted that a sample taken from Hutterli's jacket contained a mixture of DNA from both Hutterli and the victim, and the incident was partially captured through the 911 call.

Police also reported that Hutterli had injuries consistent with an altercation, and investigators found clumps of his beard inside the apartment.

Hutterli is currently being held without bond.