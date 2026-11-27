Two people were hospitalized after a 35-foot boat crashed into the jetty off Miami Beach on Thanksgiving night, according to state wildlife officials.

Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the single-vessel crash in Government Cut near South Pointe Park around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Preliminary information indicates a 35-foot Boston Whaler carrying a man and a woman was traveling through Government Cut when it struck the rock jetty. Both people on board were taken to a local hospital for treatment, though authorities have not yet released details on the severity of their injuries.

Video recorded Thursday night showed emergency vessels with flashing lights on the water and first responders gathered near the entrance to the South Pointe Park Pier.

CBS News Miami has reached out to Miami Beach police for additional details and has requested any available body camera footage as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is released.