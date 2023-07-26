Miami Beach appoints Wayne Jones as city's new police chief

MIAMI -- The city of Miami Beach on Wednesday officially appointed Wayne Jones as chief of the department, to replace former Chief Richard Clements following his retirement.

The appointment of Jones, who will now be the city's first Black police chief, came during a meeting of the Miami Beach commission and had been widely anticipated.

"Chief Jones has demonstrated his commitment to excellent public service throughout his 27-year career with the Miami Beach Police Department," City Manager Alina T. Hudak said in a written statement. "He began as a patrol officer and gained the respect and admiration of his superiors and peers as he moved up through the ranks. I am confident he will build on MBPD's legacy and take the department to the next level."

Jones, who joined the agency in 1996, becomes the city's first Black police chief after holding every rank in multiple areas of the department to include special operations, community affairs, internal affairs and criminal investigations. He was appointed deputy chief in 2019.

"I am humbled by this great honor and look forward to leading this remarkable team of men and women who wear the badge with pride," said Chief Jones. "I pledge that the safety of Miami Beach residents, our officers, and our many visitors from around the world will always be my top priority."

